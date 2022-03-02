NEW BETHLEHEM – The words “boot camp” aren’t usually associated with something very pleasant, but when you add the word “chocolate” to the mix, it makes for one sweet phrase.
Local chocolatier Ali Mortensen, the third generation at New Bethlehem’s landmark Char-Val Candies, spent last week in Connecticut learning all sorts of new and time-tested techniques at the Retail Confectioners International’s Chocolate Boot Camp.
“It was basically Chocolate 101,” Mortensen said from her home base of Char-Val along Route 66 just north of New Bethlehem.
She said that after she, her mother, Greta Edmonds, and aunt, Jill Johnston, joined her grandfather Howard Shreckengost at Char-Val in 2019, she wanted to learn more about the chocolate-making process. But then the pandemic hit, forcing the business to adapt to the new normal.
But this year, she said she received a scholarship to attend the four-day boot camp, which consisted of classroom learning each morning, and chocolate-making labs in the afternoons.
“They covered a lot in a few days,” she said, holding up a huge binder of course work from the program that was held at Fascia’s Chocolates, a small family business located for years in Waterbury, Conn.
Mortensen said approximately 25 people took part in the boot camp, traveling from all across the country for the learning experience.
The goal for her, Mortensen said, was to “come back to Char-Val and feel confident. And take my family’s business to the next level that I know it’s capable of.”
During the boot camp, she said students were tight about tempering chocolate, a process of brining the chocolate to a high heat, and back down again so it can be worked with property. When temperated properly, the chocolate will display a shiny coating.
“There’s a whole science behind it,” Mortensen said, noting that the course helped build on what she has learned over the past few years at Char-Val. “We’ve been doing it an old-fashioned way, so it was neat to learn a newer way.”
She said she also learned techniques to fine-tune peanut butter meltaways, and how to trouble-shoot other issues. The course showed ways to make chocolate bark, as well as how to make chocolate ganache, a mixture of chocolate and warm cream.
The four-day course culminated in a big test at the end, with Mortensen earning a certificate of completion.
“It wasn’t just going up there to play with chocolate,” she said, adding that the instructors for the boot camp are some of the best chocolatiers in the industry.
The boot camp lessons ranged from the process of growing and harvesting cocoa beans, to the artistry involved in chocolate making.
“I saw the whole range from beginning to advanced,” she said.
Mortensen said that what was learned at the program will help continue to take Char-Val in new directions, and continue the process of adding new product’s to the local candy company’s line.
“I want to be prepared for growth because we are definitely headed in that direction,” she said.
Back at Char-Val, Mortensen said she serves in a managerial and ownership roll, enjoying the time she has to work with her grandfather, mother and aunt.
“It’s very special to have us all together here,” she said.
Especially right now, one of the busiest times of year as the candy maker gears up for the Easter season, which traditionally marks the seasonal closing of the local business.
“It’s really all-hands-on-deck right now,” she said, noting that the holiday rush culminates with a three-day Easter sale Thursday through Saturday, April 14-16, that will see crowds of chocolate-lovers pour in to get all the holiday goodies and other candies to stock up until Char-Val reopens at the end of summer.
“We’re still very much seasonal,” she said, adding that there still is plenty of work to be done during the summer.
However, she said, one of her goals is to continue to grow the business so that it can be open all year.
“I’m just excited to see where this all will go,” she said.