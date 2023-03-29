MARIENVILLE – The maple syrup industry has many ups and downs.
In fact, those who make a living from tapping maple trees depend on those ups and downs, at least when it comes to the temperature.
“It’s all about the freeze-thaw cycle,” Dave Yeany of Yeany’s Maple in Marienville said earlier this month as he worked feverishly to complete a boil to convert tree sap into pure maple syrup.
A Rimersburg native, Yeany explained that the sap flows from the approximately 76 acres of trees that he taps when the outside temperature rises above freezing during the day after a cold night.
“We’ve had perfect weather since Feb. 8,” Yeany said early in March as he was on pace for what he thought could be a record season. “It’s the earliest I’ve ever boiled [sap].”
Typically with a season of only several weeks in March, Yeany said this year’s up and down weather started the sap flowing much earlier.
“A lot people want to tap by the calendar,” he said. “But if you did that, you’d miss it.”
On March 2, Yeany filled his 25th barrel of syrup, totaling 1,000 gallons for the season — his 20th season of making maple syrup.
“This is the most syrup I’ve made this early ever,” he said, anticipating several more weeks of production.
The weather, however, didn’t cooperate as planned. Yeany said this week that they experienced around 11 days without any sap due to temperatures outside being too cold. That hampered his overall production this year to some degree; however, he still said that they made 1,280 gallons of syrup total before the season ended March 25.
“It was still a good season,” he said, noting that he fell short of their overall record of 1,350 gallons.
Syrup can be measured by the gallon or barrel, but when it comes to sap, Yeany pointed to the huge storage tanks needed to collect it all as it flows from the trees.
It takes around 61 gallons of sap to make one gallon of syrup, he explained. That required massive tanks at both the forest area he leases outside of town, and at his production site at his home in town. Plus a large tank on his truck to haul it from one to the other.
And while the sap may only flow for a matter of weeks, Yeany said the syrup business is year-round.
“We got the woods ready by the middle of January,” he said.
When he started back in 2004, Yeany said he worked with 56 taps that year. Now, he’s up to 4,300 taps across dozens of acres with the trees all connected with an intricate system of around 20 miles of plastic tubing that allows the sap to flow into his tanks.
“Some sap trails a half-mile to the extractor,” he said on a visit to the woods, where he and a helper were looking for a problem area in one of the lines. He said that he has wireless electronic monitoring of the piping so he can see if there are problems with the lines just by going onto his smartphone.
Yeany didn’t move out of the Rimersburg area where he grew up to pursue a career in maple syrup. He said he relocated to Marienville in 1975 and worked as head of the maintenance department for the Forest Area School District for a number of years.
He started tapping some maple trees in his yard for fun, and the endeavor grew for around a decade. Ten years ago, he decided to retire from the school district to grow his maple syrup business.
He and his wife, Zenobia, along with help from their children and others, have seen the business take off in recent years.
“We enjoy it. We meet a lot of people,” Yeany said. “We’ve made a lot of friends in this business.”
The Yeany family sells their products from their home in Marienville, along with a number of festivals they attend each year. While at one time they were going to around 25 festivals each year, Yeany said they’ve cut that back to about 10 now. Yeany’s Maple is also a mainstay at the Clarion Farm Market each week during its season from May to October.
In addition to the maple syrup, Yeany’s offers other maple products such as maple mustard and ketchup, maple candies and creams, and more. They got into the maple kettle corn business several years ago too.
Between keeping the woods in order, and making and selling the products, Yeany said “it’s a year-round job.”
“There’s always something to do,” he said, noting that they typically have just enough syrup to get through the year until it’s time to start the process all over again. “You have to be willing to work if you’re going to do this.”
But for the guy who made a career change into maple syrup production at a time in life when most people are contemplating retirement, Yeany doesn’t mind the work at all.
“Syrup — it’s a very positive thing,” he said. “It makes people smile.”
For more details about Yeany’s Maple and it products, visit www.yeanysmaple.net.