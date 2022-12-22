CLARION – The employees at Clarion Vocational Services (CVS) make cookies for the community regularly throughout the year. Business really picks up during the holiday season, however, when the organization begins its Annual Cookie Sale, which it’s held for 30-plus years.
“We do cookies and other baked goods on a regular basis, we take orders throughout the year. Our Christmas cookie sales have just really grown and grown over the past couple of decades. The previous director, Kathy Glosser [1989-2021], really deserves a lot of credit for the growth and expansion,” said Laurie Snyder, CVS executive director.
“We try to get a little bit of a head start, but because they’re all made by hand and they’re all made fresh and they’re all frosted individually, it’s a really time-consuming process. It’s really big-time; sometimes we have people working weekends trying to fill the orders.”
Kerry Himes, CVS program coordinator, reports that the employees she supervises will bake 568 dozen of Christmas cookies this holiday season.
“From Thanksgiving to Christmas, we are baking 40 hours a week,” reported Himes. “That’s not mixing, that’s not icing, that’s not plating the cookies; that’s just the baking part.”
Because making Christmas cookies is such a large undertaking, CVS does not typically take orders past very early December.
Snyder described the cookie making operation: “We currently have around 14 individuals who work in our baking kitchen. We [CVS’s certified employment specialists] work side-by-side with them because a lot of adults with learning disabilities or development disabilities learn best by being shown how to do something, rather than just giving them a list of instructions.
“They [the employees] take part in everything — they peel the oranges and juice the oranges for the orange cookies, they mix, they scoop, the run the timers, they pull them out [of the oven]. We really slow down, that’s one of the reasons we start so early, so we can go at their [the employees] pace and give them the opportunity to learn and grow.”
The employees’ responsibilities extend beyond baking.
“They work on inventory, how many eggs we have every week to know if we have enough for next week. They wash and dry dishes and make sure they’re put away right. They do laundry, clean-up, sweep the floors at the end of the day,” added Himes.
All cookies are made from scratch.
“We’re really proud of how we make our cookies, because we don’t take any short cuts. They’re definitely not part of a low carb diet; lots of real butter, real sugar, peanut butter,” noted Snyder. “We start with recipes that have been handed down. Some of them come from the mothers of people who started Clarion Vocational Services; they’ve been in the family for years.”
Contributed Himes, “They’re close to homemade — that’s the best way to describe them. We don’t do large batches; we do the same size batches someone might make at home. We only make about two-and-a-half dozen at a time.”
CVS offers a variety of Christmas cookies — orange cookies, sugar cookies, snickerdoodles, thumbprints, chocolate chip and molasses — just about anything somebody might want for the holidays.
“What’s really fun is some of our employees come up with new cookies,” mentioned Snyder. “One of the new cookies we’re featuring this year is a gingerbread kiss. It’s one that an employee created. It’s a gingerbread cookie with a striped Hershey’s kiss on the top, kind of like a peanut butter blossom.”
Additionally, CVS also provides cookies with frosting on the side which can be decorated by the purchaser at home.
The employees are very proud of their work.
“The pride they get is just amazing, they’re very proud of what they do,” Snyder observed. “They are very proud when they take orders and sell them to their families — the families get to have the fruits of their labor.”
Employee Elizabeth McClean spoke of the enjoyment and satisfaction she gets in the baking kitchen: “I think it’s special. I can have a bad day and come in here and it melts away. The smell of it and the feel of just making cookies with people around, kind of gives me the feeling of family.”