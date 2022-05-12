FOXBURG – Celebrated theater organist and silent film scorer, Clark Wilson, will perform on the McKissick Mighty Wurlitzer at Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall on Sunday, May 22 at 2 p.m. for an afternoon of popular theater organ favorites and the silent movie, “The Freshman,” starring Harold Lloyd.
“The Freshman” is a 1925 American silent comedy film that tells the story of a college freshman trying to become popular by joining the school football team. The film is widely considered one of Lloyd’s most hilarious, well-constructed films and was his most successful silent film of the 1920s.
Clark Wilson is one of the most prominent and recognized scorers of silent movies in America today. He works exclusively with the theater organ in developing accurate and historic musical accompaniments as they were performed in major motion picture palaces during the heyday of the silent film.
He was awarded the American Theatre Organ Society’s Organist of the Year award in 1998; but as an acclaimed organ technician and consultant, he has been professionally involved with over 200 pipe organ installations and earned the ATOS Technician of Merit award. He is the only person to receive both distinctions.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for ARCA members and $5 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at www.alleghenyriverstone.org or call (724) 659-3153 to reserve.
Wilson began his scoring career in 1980 and has toured North America with hundreds of film presentations at schools and universities, performing arts centers, theaters, film festivals and conventions. His work has led to performances for UCLA, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, where, in addition to other pictures, he has re-premiered “Wings” for Paramount Studios’ 100th anniversary, the Chautauqua Institution, Cinequest and San Francisco film festivals, the Los Angeles Conservancy, the Packard Foundation’s Stanford Theatre film series, the Atlanta premier of the restored “Metropolis,” and annual presentations at the Atlanta Fox Theatre and for the Los Angeles Philharmonic Society at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. He is the organist of choice for many of the American Theatre Organ Society’s international convention silent film presentations, and he has scored pictures for Kino International for public DVD release.