CLARION – Planetariums are typically dark places. For the last year-and-a-half, Pierce Planetarium at Clarion University was particularly dark; closing when the institution pivoted to remote instruction in March 2020 as a result of the pandemic and remaining shuttered through the 2020-2021 academic year.
The lights were literally turned back on this past September, when the planetarium reopened its doors to the public for its first show, “Stars over Clarion,” in 17 months.
“The whole pandemic was hard for anybody who had a public outreach or teaching program. Face-to-face interactions are where it’s at for us. It’s nice to be back,” said Sharon Montgomery, a professor of physics and director of Pierce Planetarium.
So popular was the return of “Stars over Clarion” on Sept. 2, an impromptu second showing was added to accommodate those turned away when auditorium capacity was reached for what had been the only scheduled presentation earlier that evening.
In October, the free show, which combines ancient storytelling with a modern understanding of celestial bodies to explore the month’s night sky and highlight any important events which may have occurred over Clarion, was expanded to four showings over two nights.
“Stars over Clarion” returned Nov. 4. These traditional planetarium offerings were followed by 80 laser shows over the next nine-consecutive days with the last ones scheduled this past weekend.
“It’s (the laser shows) completely different, we may not even turn the stars on. All you need is a theater, and of course we have this big domed theater (the planetarium). So we’re renting laser equipment that will aim lasers at the dome and then drawing images with the lasers on the dome while playing music,” Montgomery said.
The “Laser Extravaganza” began with the “Halloween Laser Spooktacular” on Nov. 5. Montgomery noted, “This one’s very popular with kids and families, even though Halloween will have passed. It’s a fun one for kids, (songs) like ‘Monster Mash’ and ‘One Armed Flying Purple People Eaters.’
“Most of the other laser shows are rock concerts. We’ve got Laser Pink Floyd, Laser U2, Laser Led Zeppelin, Laser Beatles — my favorite; although the Laser Pink Floyds (there are two different shows) are really good.”
In addition to shows featuring individual rock bands, other laser concerts will be performed to collections of popular music made prior to 2015 (“Lasermania”) and after (“Prismatica”).
A schedule of shows can be found and tickets purchased online at flyscience.net/laser. Masks are required in university buildings and seating is limited.
Though laser shows have previously been performed at the planetarium, Montgomery believes this year’s offerings, run by former Clarion student James Sanders, are particularly unique.
“James (Sanders) will be doing some work that we’ve never really done before, some technical stuff. He is going to do some computer software coding so that we can fire up the lights around the horizon of the dome in time with the music. We’ve never gone to those lengths before. I think the laser shows are going to be even better than they’ve been in the past,” Montgomery said.
Throughout the “Laser Extravaganza’s” run, Montgomery presented free, daytime, kid-friendly shows to children from Clarion Area Elementary School. Doing this in conjunction with her usual teaching load can be hectic.
“One day I have a laser show at 9 a.m. Then I run downstairs and teach a class from 10 to 11 a.m. Then I have another laser show, it’s the second-graders, and then fourth-graders for another hour. Immediately at the end of that I run back downstairs, teach another class, get done with that class, and run upstairs and do the sixth-graders,” said Montgomery.
The performances for the school children can also make for loud days at the Grunenwald Science and Technology Center (STC), the building where the planetarium is housed.
“I have to warn people in the STC when I do this because they (the children) sing. They hear a song they know and all of a sudden you’ve got 55 kindergartners singing along in the planetarium. And the music is already loud, so they (classes in the auditorium below) hear it,” she said.
“Stars over Clarion” will be shown for the last time in 2021 at 7 and 8 p.m. both Thursday and Friday, Dec. 2 and Dec. 3. “Season of Life,” a holiday program, is slated for Friday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. All shows are free.
Montgomery said “Season of Life” is “a really nice show, it’s very heartwarming. We have people who come every year. It traces some of our holiday traditions: the Christmas Tee, Santa Claus. It doesn’t give anything away about Santa Claus. It traces the Jewish traditions and it talks about the astronomy of the winter solstice.”