WASHINGTON, D.C. — Representatives Glenn "GT" Thompson (R-Howard), Joe Courtney (CT-02), Monica De La Cruz (TX-15) and Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) recently introduced the Young Farmer Success Act, a bipartisan bill that would help America's young farmers manage their student loan debt by making them eligible for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program.
The Young Farmer Success Act represents an important effort in preserving America's agricultural economy and will ease the financial burden on young farmers.
"The average age of a farmer in the United States is 57 years old. We must encourage our youth to enter the agriculture workforce and cultivate the next generation of farmers and ranchers," Rep. Thompson said. "Without farm and ranch workers, our country will lose the ability to provide safe and affordable food to our citizens and the world. I am proud to introduce the Young Farmer Success Act with Reps. Courtney, De La Cruz and Budzinski. This bill offers incentives for individuals who want to work in agriculture, which enhances both our national security and the long-term viability of our nation."
“We need to support a new generation of farmers now more than ever. Our number of small farms is on the decline, and the average age of American farmers is rising. There’s no doubt that experience is crucial for any farming business, but when the number of U.S. farmers over 65 outnumbers those under 35 by 6-to-1, that’s a trend we need to reverse,” Rep. Courtney said. “Susan Mitchell of Cloverleigh Farm in Connecticut has been the driving force behind this bill. She knows how student loan debt can hold a beginning farmer back from crucial investments in things like farming equipment, and our bipartisan bill would take some of that weight off their balance sheets during the costly phases of opening a new farming business. The Young Farmer Success Act would give America’s new farming generation a fighting chance to build a life on the farm for themselves and their families.”
"The family farm is no longer a staple of rural communities nationwide. To prevent the further loss of family farms, we must act to encourage young men and women to follow in the family business,” Rep. De La Cruz said. “I am proud to co-sponsor the Young Farmer Success Act, which allows farmers to earn student loan forgiveness just like teachers and other professionals dedicated to public service. After all, if feeding America isn't public service, what is? I hope this bill quickly passes the House and Senate and is signed into law."
“With agriculture as the number one economic driver in the state of Illinois, the viability of our rural communities will depend on the next generation of family farmers,” Rep. Budzinski said. “As the representative for some of our nation’s leading agricultural education institutions, I’m proud to help introduce bipartisan legislation to make farm and ranch workers eligible for public service student loan forgiveness. This is a commonsense way to help bring more young people into the ag workforce and keep our rural economies strong.”
“As a first-generation farmer, I can relate to the struggles our prospective young farmers and ranchers face when looking to pursue a career in agriculture. The USDA’s 2017 Agriculture Census showed a nationwide average age of 57 years old for producers, while Pennsylvania’s average was 65 years of age. Agriculture is the backbone of Pennsylvania’s economy, so it is crucial that we support legislation that promotes reducing barriers for younger generations in the industry. We recognize one of the most prominent financial burdens for young farmers and ranchers is their outstanding student loans because the agriculture industry’s salaries are not the highest paying, yet their jobs are critical for food and national security. Having a robust agricultural workforce for years to come is imperative because American families depend on our producers to supply their food, fiber, and fuel. For these reasons, Pennsylvania Farm Bureau is proud to support the Young Farmer Success Act.” – Chris Hoffman, President of Pennsylvania Farm Bureau
“Connecticut Farm Bureau applauds the expansion of the student loan forgiveness program to graduates who are entering careers in agriculture through the Young Farmer Success Act. Agriculture needs the next generation of successful young farmers who will lead our country in meeting the challenges of food production as farms transition and diversify. Incentivizing young adults to pursue higher education in agriculture will graduate career professionals who are skilled in innovation, technology, and advances in farm business practices to meet the challenges of climate change and a global farming economy.” – Joan Nichols, Executive Director of the Connecticut Farm Bureau Association
“International Fresh Produce Association, and particularly our member growers, applaud Congressman Joe Courtney and Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson for reintroducing the Young Farmer Success Act. This legislation makes an investment in the future of agriculture, something that our industry and all Americans desperately need. Food security is national security, and as we saw during the pandemic our farmers are front line workers vital to ensuring our food security. With farmers facing increasing financial burdens in the operation of their businesses, this investment in their education will help relieve part of that burden and open the doors to many more to enter the field of agriculture.” – Robert Guenther, Chief Public Policy Officer for International Fresh Produce Association
“We commend Chairman GT Thompson (R-PA) and Representative Joe Courtney (D-CT) for reintroducing their bipartisan Young Farmer Success Act. This important legislation will give a boost to dedicated young farmers early in their careers as they set out to feed families here at home and around the world.” – Jim Mulhern, president and CEO, National Milk Producers Federation
“For our farm and food system to thrive, we need a new generation of farmers. Yet among the many barriers to young farmer success, student debt looms large. The Young Farmer Success Act addresses both of these urgent challenges by allowing young farmers and growers to join the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program. Farm Aid is proud to support this bipartisan bill and recognize that farming is indeed a public service!" – Jennifer Fahy, Farm Aid Communications Director
“Young farmers across the country are passionately growing food for their communities and stewarding our natural resources. At the same time, they are struggling to find secure access to land, persisting through increasingly severe climate change impacts, and balancing rising farm input costs, household expenses, and student loan debt. For many farmers getting started, their student loan debt burden is keeping them from realizing their farming ambitions. National Young Farmers Coalition supports Representative Courtney and Agriculture Committee Chairman Thompson's efforts to secure a long overdue update to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program that would extend the program's benefits to the next generation of farmers." – David Howard, Young Farmers Policy Campaigns Co-Director
The Young Farmer Success Act has drawn additional support from organizations representing farmers and ranchers nationwide, including the Illinois Farm Bureau (ILFB), the National Farmers Union, and the National Corn Growers Association.