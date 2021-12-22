COWANSHANNOCK TWP. – A West Shamokin High School student is facing charges after he allegedly threatened a shooting at the Cowanshannock Township campus sometime between 7 a.m. and noon on Dec. 16.
The juvenile boy was charged with making terroristic threats and disorderly conduct in accordance with the procedures of Armstrong County Juvenile Probation.
According to reports, state police were dispatched to West Shamokin High School, located along Wolf Drive, after the student allegedly made threats to conduct a school shooting.
Police said the student admitted to making the statements, but said he lacked actual intent. There was no evidence to indicate any actual danger to students or staff.