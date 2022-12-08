HARRISBURG – Three Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grants have been awarded to projects in Armstrong County, according to state Sen. Joe Pittman (R-Indiana) and state Reps. Abby Major (R-Ford City), Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion) and Jim Struzzi (R-Indiana).
Among the local recipients is Orphans of the Storm Inc. which was granted $500,000 for construction of a new animal shelter in Rayburn Township.
At its existing shelter, Orphans of the Storm assists approximately 1,000 animals a year within the county through rescue, adoption, and spaying and neutering services. The current facility has experienced frequent flooding from a nearby pond and creek, putting the facility’s animals, volunteers, equipment and records at risk. A new shelter will be built on higher ground.
“I am pleased to see that these worthwhile projects and the communities they serve in Armstrong County will benefit from this state investment for years to come,” Oberlander said. “The Orphans of the Storm has provided decades of service in helping animals in need, and the improvements to downtown Kittanning will help enhance and revitalize our county seat.”
The grant awarded to Holcim-Mid Atlantic Region, Inc. will help with the construction of a lightweight aggregate processing operation at the company’s existing facility in South Bend Township.
“The work on the new processing operation will include the addition of material handling equipment, installation of a natural gas fired kiln and associated air pollution control equipment to produce the lightweight aggregate,” said Pittman.
“This new processing plant will be a boon for our local economy,” Major said. “The Holcim plant is the only one in the region to make this new lightweight aggregate that is just as strong as the traditional product. I’m pleased to support this important project that brings family-sustaining jobs to Armstrong County.”
The last of the Armstrong County award recipients is Kittanning Borough for a project to extend the beautification and streetscape improvements completed on Market Street in Kittanning. These improvements will include new concrete curbs and sidewalks, new pedestrian lighting, new parking meters, benches, trash receptacles and improved access for disabled individuals.
“With these grants, we are advancing several significant economic and community development projects in Armstrong County,” said Pittman.
RACP is administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects. RACP projects are authorized in the Redevelopment Assistance section of a Capital Budget Itemization Act, have a regional or multi-jurisdictional impact, and generate substantial increases or maintain current levels of employment, tax revenues, or other measures of economic activity.