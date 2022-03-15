HAWTHORN – Two teams from the Redbank Valley will travel to Sandusky, Ohio next weekend to compete in The One: Cheer and Dance Finals — a national-level event.
And they’ll be sent off in style with a public performance in New Bethlehem, followed by a fire truck parade through the community on March 22.
“I’ve never seen the kids so excited,” Amber Kimmel said following a recent practice at her Coach Blondie Tumble and Cheer studio in Hawthorn.
It wasn’t easy getting to this point, Kimmel said, noting that it is almost unheard of for a first year program to qualify two teams for a national-level competition — especially when they are a small town program competing against must larger groups from across the region.
Kimmel explained that her advanced group, known as the Ash team, consists of 12 girls ages 8 to 15. They received a bid for The One after earning the highest score in their division at a recent event in Pittsburgh.
The Platinum team, which has around 24 members ages 5 to 12, also qualified for a bid by placing second at an event.
“We were really excited,” she said of the bids, noting that it took a while for the accomplishment to sink in for the girls. “It was our first year of having multiple teams. We just didn’t know.”
She said that 90 percent of her girls had never competed before this past year — and that as a D-2 level gym, they were competing against much larger D-1 gyms that have 150 members or more.
“I got teary-eyed,” Kimmel said of watching the girls celebrate their bid wins. “It wasn’t us coaches, it was the kids.”
Since they earned their bids, Kimmel said the teams have been all business.
“From there on out, it’s Nationals prep,” she said, explaining that they’ve been tweaking their routines and adding more challenging elements as they gear up for the big event.
They’ll now take their routines out of state for The One on March 26 at the Kalihari Resort in Sandusky, Ohio.
“The experience alone will create a great memory for these kids,” she said.
While Kimmel did not want to say how many other teams would be competing at The One — she wants her students to focus on their own routine and not the competition — she did say that the divisions “are stacked.”
“We’ll be coming in as underdogs,” she said, telling her girls to use that as motivation.
She said her teams have set a goal of finishing in the top 10 of their divisions, a well as just having fun with their friends. She noted that they have met or exceeded all of their other goals this year.
The journey to this point hasn’t gone unnoticed. Kimmel said the outpouring of support from the community has been amazing.
“It makes us so proud,” she said. From the cheers for the teams as they took part in the Autumn Leaf Festival parade last fall, to the recent creation of the Coach Blondie drink at New Bethlehem’s Canyon Coffee, to local businesses decorating their windows, people have stepped up to support the teams.
That support will be showcased on March 22 with the sendoff celebration in the Redbank Valley High School auxiliary gymnasium. Doors for the public will open at 5:30 p.m., and the team members will be introduced. That will lead into the Coach Blondie teams performing their routines.
Following the demonstrations, the teams will be paraded through the area with a fire truck escort.
Kimmel said that the send-offs are also taking place in the schools, with Redbank Valley and Union planning celebrations leading up to nationals.
The community can also help out, she said, by emailing positive messages of encouragement that will be printed out as part of a bucket-filler project. The messages will be presented to the team members on the night of their send-off.
“It shows you that everyone from all over is supporting you,” she said, asking everyone to send messages to: coachblondie2015@gmail.com.