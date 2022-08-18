HOVEY TWP. – A two-vehicle crash claimed the lives of three people on Monday, Aug. 15 just north of North Riverview Drive (Route 268) and Bennertown Road in Hovey Township, Armstrong County.

Holly Tweed, 37, of Butler, and Lindsay R. Scott, 24, and Jason R. Redenbach, 39, of Bruin, were killed when their vehicle was struck head-on by another vehicle.

