HOVEY TWP. – A two-vehicle crash claimed the lives of three people on Monday, Aug. 15 just north of North Riverview Drive (Route 268) and Bennertown Road in Hovey Township, Armstrong County.
Holly Tweed, 37, of Butler, and Lindsay R. Scott, 24, and Jason R. Redenbach, 39, of Bruin, were killed when their vehicle was struck head-on by another vehicle.
According to a release issued by Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers, Ronald E. Stockdill, 50, of Sligo, was traveling south on North Riverview Drive when he lost control of his 2009 Chevrolet Colorado, crossing the center line and colliding head-on with a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Tweed.
Tweed and both passengers in her car, Scott and Redenbach, were pronounced dead at the scene by Myers. All three died from multiple blunt force traumas sustained in the accident.
None of the victims were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, Myers said.
Stockdill was transported to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by Butler State Police and the Armstrong County Coroner’s Office.
The coroner’s office and state police were assisted at the scene by the Parker Volunteer Fire Department and Emlenton Ambulance.