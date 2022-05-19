CLARION – The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry has announced that tickets are now on sale for the 11th Clarion Cheers and Beers Walk, to be held on Friday, June 17.
Sponsored by Northwest Bank, this event will once again take place in Downtown Clarion.
Tickets are on sale at the Clarion Area Chamber office as well as at Northwest Bank’s Clarion branch.
The event will feature an early bird registration at 4 p.m. with general registration beginning at 5 p.m.
The prices for early bird tickets are $30 for pre-sale and $35 on the day of the event. General registration tickets are $25 pre-sale and $30 on the day of event, if they are still available. All participants must be 21 to attend.
Early bird will begin at 4 p.m. and the main event will run from 5 until 8 p.m.
For more information, contact the chamber at (814) 226-9161 or email tracy@clarionpa.com.