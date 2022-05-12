CLARION – The American Homebrewers Association estimates that 1.4 million barrels of beer are produced annually by homebrewers. Keith Ferraro of Brookville and Clarion’s Scott Miller are two area men contributing to that total.
Both Ferraro and Miller have been homebrewers for over 20 years, each entering the hobby because they enjoyed beer. Each, however, got started in slightly different ways.
Ferraro, whose first homebrew was a red ale he produced in 2005, said: “I was a bit of an IPA [India Pale Ale] fan and was learning to appreciate good beer. I read Charlie Papazian’s first book, ‘The Complete Joy of Home Brewing,’ to learn enough to get started. The rest is history.”
Papazian’s book, first published in 1984, is now in its fourth edition and considered the “homebrewers Bible.”
Miller entered homebrewing because of a gift.
“I’ve been homebrewing for 25 years,” he explained. “The first year I was married, my mother-in-law bought me a Mr. Beer kit for Christmas. It’s funny; I still use that little fermenter sometimes when I brew small batches.”
“I realized that I could probably drink more good-tasting beer if I could make it myself.”
Though all-grain brewers now, Ferraro and Miller entered the hobby using liquid malt extracts as their base.
Ferraro likened starting via “extract brewing” as a “gateway” into larger things.
“For most people, it makes sense to start with extract brewing,” Ferraro said. “It’s not too many people that jump right into all-grain brewing, like I do now. There’s a lot of simple ways to get introduced to homebrewing with extract kits.”
Added Miller, “I got to the point where I was fed up with using liquid malt extract, like kits. I was really intimidated [by all-grain brewing] until I did it with a friend a few years ago. Then I was like ‘I can do this.’ That really changed what I’d been doing.”
Presently, Ferraro brews about six, 10-gallon batches per year for an annual tasting he hosts, as well as a handful of smaller batches for himself. Miller, who helped create a key lime IPA for Mechanistic Brewing Company in Clarion, typically brews smaller batches at home.
For those just starting homebrewing, Miller offers the following advice: “Don’t be afraid to start small. The neat thing about homebrewing is you can buy as much stuff and spend as much you want to.
“I still go pretty small. I do everything in one pot on my stove. I like to have a lot of different beers. I basically brew a case at a time.”
With that in mind and the popularity of homebrewing, Ferraro believes the possibilities of beer are just opening up.
“I feel a lot of people think we kind of figured out what beer is. But truly, brewing is in its infancy,” explained Ferraro. “New England IPAs and sours are two trends that didn’t exist five, six, seven years ago in near the capacity they do now. It’s pretty cool that the style of brewing is still changing after all these years.”