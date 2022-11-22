NEW BETHLEHEM – Area stores are ready for the holiday shopping season that starts on Friday this week.
While large national retailers have been falling by the wayside, consumers started turning to local businesses in earnest in recent years. With gasoline again above $4 per gallon, small businesses in small towns are a more affordable option, complemented by free downtown parking.
Michelle Grantz, buyer and director of merchandise for Ford City-based Klingensmith’s Drug Stores, which has storefronts in New Bethlehem and Rimersburg, shared her experiences in the past year.
“We did experience some supply-chain issues, but that was pretty much limited to candy and snacks,” she said. “Fortunately, we place many of our merchandise orders a year in advance, so that has helped. Shipping has been very slow at times, but we managed to work around those.”
While Klingensmith’s is known primarily as a pharmacy, Grantz and her colleagues are trying to change the public’s perception. The chain carries a broad range of giftable items along with its expected pharmacy and home health supplies.
“What is old is new again,” Grantz said, noting that vintage-theme Christmas decorations such as glass ornaments and tinsel trees feature heavily in Klingensmith’s holiday displays this year.
“Anything with ‘A Christmas Story,’ ‘Christmas Vacation,’ ‘Grinch,’ ‘Charlie Brown’ and ‘Frosty the Snowman’ are a hit,” she said.
Across Broad Street, Rich McGarrity of the Jewelry Shop, is anticipating a busy holiday season. The front window is decorated in a seasonal theme, but the goodies are displayed inside amid tinsel and colored glass-ball ornaments.
“Despite the way the economy has been these past few years, business has been steady for us,” he said. “There are not many of what you would call hot items, but infinity necklaces have been popular recently.”
Across the bridge in South Bethlehem, Heeter Lumber, which also operates in Rimersburg, is highlighting its toy displays, with well-known and popular Melissa and Doug items holding pride of place on an end cap along the main aisle at the New Bethlehem location.
Maureen Spolan, an employee at the store, browsed through the toy display, selecting two of the toys that kids were most likely to choose for themselves. She selected a red- and white-checked baking set and a green John Deere tractor.
“The Melissa and Doug line is one that we carry every year,” she said. “We did not do a lot of decorating here this year, but the windows of the Rimersburg Heeter’s are really beautiful this year.”
Small businesses may not be set up with miles and miles of shelving like the big-box stores are, but their shelves are full of choice gift items.
“Small Business Saturday is a great way to remind people that you don’t always have to go out of town to shop,” Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce president Gennie Gerow said. “There are a lot of businesses right here in the Redbank Valley that can provide quality goods and services close to home.”
Gerow added that small towns need the local businesses to survive.
“The money that local businesses make stays in the community,” she said. “The wages that they pay stay right here at home. The taxes that businesses pay lessen the tax burden on everybody. A lively local business environment, along with active churches, and good schools is an incentive for bringing new people into a community.”