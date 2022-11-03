ARMSTRONG COUNTY: Armstrong County's number-one humane call and neglect issue is outside and stray cats. Shelters, rescues and humane police are overwhelmed by daily calls from people needing help with cats.
"Calls come from kind-hearted people who began by feeding a stray cat. One quickly turns to many. Neighbors complain about cats defecating and urinating in yards, getting on cars and howling at night," reports Humane Police Officer Chris Jirak O'Donnell.
How does that happen? For those of you who remember Star Trek, the answer is simple. Cats are like tribbles. In seven years, up to 4,948 kittens can be born from one unspayed female cat and her offspring.
The only answer to the cat overpopulation problem is through spaying and neutering. And the best way a person can help cats is to spay and neuter all felines in their care.
The Bad News
There is NO shelter, NO rescue, and NOBODY who collects stray cats and finds them homes.
Solutions
1. Cat colonies can be reduced and eventually eliminated through low-cost spay and neuter programs. Altered cats live out their lives and in a few years the colony will naturally dissipate.
2. There are simple and inexpensive solutions for problems cats cause in neighborhoods including keeping cats off property and minimizing or eliminating odor.
3. Cats can be humanely trapped and relocated, but only to a place where care will be provided. Property owners must give permission. It is important to properly integrate cats into their new home or they will run away.
NOT Solutions -- a crime to shoot, poison, injure, relocate cats
Cats and other domestic animals are protected from abuse and neglect under Title 18 Pa. C.S.A.
* It is illegal to shoot, poison or otherwise injure owned or unowned cats (§ 5534 Aggravated Cruelty to Animal.)
* It is illegal to trap and relocate cats to an area without the landowner’s permission or where there will be no care provided (§ 5533 Cruelty to Animal.)
Armstrong County humane police officers enforce these laws and violators face summary to felony offenses.
More information
To find a low-cost spay and neuter program, get more information on the points listed, or volunteer to help felines, visit www.humaneanimalallies.org and click on the Stray and Feral Cats tab.
Humane Animal Allies promotes respect and compassion for all living creatures in the hearts and minds of those in our community. For information on laws protecting animals in Pennsylvania, visit www.humaneanimalallies.org.