STRATTANVILLE – Graduation ceremonies for the Clarion-Limestone High School Class of 2023 will be held held Wednesday, June 7.
Addressing their classmates will be valedictorian Jocelyn Henry and salutatorian Kendall Dunn.
Henry is the daughter of Mike and Robin Henry.
Her extracurricular activities include Academic Decathlon, varsity softball and River Shark YMCA competitive swimming. Henry is a regional and state medalist in academic decathlon and, with the team, placed third in small schools nationally.
Henry has also served as president of Student Council, co-president of National Honor Society, and vice president of her junior class and senior class.
Outside of school, Henry is a volunteer firefighter through Limestone Township Volunteer Fire company, is involved with Trinity Point Church of God Youth Group and works at Ice-O.
She plans to attend Chatham University to earn a bachelor’s degree in exercise science and pursue her doctorate in physical therapy in Chatham’s Integrated Doctorate Program.
Dunn is the daughter of Craig and Laura Dunn.
She is involved in volleyball, basketball and softball. She is also Student Council treasurer, co-president of the National Honor Society, junior class secretary and senior class president. Dunn was awarded First-Team All KSAC and First-Team All District in volleyball her senior year.
Dunn plans to attend University of Pittsburgh at Bradford to major in the pre-physical therapy program to obtain a doctorate’s degree in physical therapy. She also committed to play volleyball at the collegiate level.
A baccalaureate service will be held Sunday, June 4 at 6 p.m. at Trinity Point Church of God in Clarion.
Graduation ceremonies for Clarion-Limestone will begin with the senior parade, leaving the Strattanville Fire Hall at 6 p.m., and proceeding to the high school football field. Commencement ceremonies will begin at 7 p.m. In case of inclement weather, commencement will be held in the high school gym.