CLARION – Top Tier Federal Credit Union will award five $1,000 scholarships during 2023.
The credit union will accept scholarship applications from now through March 31.
To be eligible for the scholarship, the applicant must be a member of Top Tier Federal Credit Union and must be enrolled to attend a post-secondary institution for the upcoming school year. Applicants may be enrolled to attend an accredited four-year college, graduate school, business school, technical school, trade school or a community college.
Applicants must have maintained a 2.0 or higher QPA, “C” grade average or 80 percent grade average (current high school or college).
The scholarship winners will be announced in May.
To apply, visit www.toptierfcu.org and either click the “Apply” button and select “Scholarship Application” or select “Scholarships” from the “Services” tab. Once the form is completed, applicants should also upload current transcripts in PDF format of 4MB or smaller.
More information can be found at www.toptierfcu.org or by calling (814) 226-5032.