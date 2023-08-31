TIONESTA – The final tour dates of 2023 were recently announced for the Sherman Memorial Lighthouse in Tionesta.
The Tionesta Lions Club will hold tours from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, Sept. 9 and Oct. 14.
The Sherman Memorial Lighthouse, built by Jack Sherman from the Redbank Valley area, has become a go-to destination in Northwestern Pennsylvania. All six floors and the basement can be accessed by the 76 spiral stairs.
Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children ages 13 to 18. Children age 12 and younger will be admitted free of charge.
Visitors can view the beautifully constructed lighthouse and the natural beauty of the Allegheny River and surrounding forested hills while going to the top of the 75-foot-tall lighthouse.
Along the way, guests can see heirlooms of the Sherman family and lighthouse memorabilia.
The privately owned lighthouse was completed in 2003. The tower was based around eight glue-laminated columns and InsulspanWall panels, making the Sherman lighthouse a one-of-a-kind design in the world of lighthouses. The star on the top of the lantern rooms is 100 feet above the island’s surface.
The pre-manufactured lantern room situated on top of the timber frame tower is made of aluminum and glass and is 12 feet in diameter and 20 feet high with an observation deck with guardrails around the outside.
The tower foundation is octagon shaped, solid reinforced concrete, two feet thick and 18 feet in diameter. There is a basement within the foundation walls. The exterior of the foundation is faced with river rock and the lighthouse is clad in vinyl siding. The interior of the lighthouse is replete with inlaid hardwood floors and natural finish on laminated timber columns.
The lighthouse is located on Lighthouse Island along the Allegheny River at Tionesta. Directional signs are posted to help visitors find the site.
Information about private tours is available by contacting Jim McGuire at (814) 755-3672 or jrmcguire@verizon.net.