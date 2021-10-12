CLARION – The Autumn Leaf Festival’s Tournament of Leaves Parade, sponsored by Butler Health System — Clarion Hospital was held Saturday in Clarion.
The following marching units, drill teams and floats were announced as winners:
• Marching Units, Bands Class A — Redbank Valley High School Marching Band, first place; Phillipsburg-Osceola High School Marching Band, second place; Clarion-Limestone High School Marching Band, third place.
• Drum Major Award, Bands Class A — Phillipsburg-Oseceola High School Marching Band, first place.
• Best Color Guard Award, Bands Class A — Redbank Valley High School Marching Band, first place.
• Marching Units, Bands Class AAA — Brookville High School Marching Band, first place; Oil City High School Marching Band, second place; Keystone High School Marching Band, third place.
• Drum Major Award, Bands Class AAA — Brookville High School Marching Band, first place.
• Best Color Guard Award, Bands Class AAA — Keystone High School Marching Band, first place.
• Drill Teams Winners — Dancer’s Studio, first place; Clarion University Hip Hop Team, second place; Clarion University Eaglettes, third place.
• University Floats Winners — Tri Sigma & Sig Ep, first place; Zeta Tau Alpha, second place; Alpha Gamma Phi Fraternity Alumni, third place; Delta Zeta, fourth place.
• Community Floats Winners — Hope Rising Church, first place; Bradybaugh’s, second place; Forrest Property Inc., third place; Clarion County Mops, fourth place.
• Best Overall Float Winner — Bradybaugh’s.