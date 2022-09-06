NEW BETHLEHEM – Last year’s donations to the Redbank Valley Historical Society’s building campaign are being put to work, as refurbishment of the landmark clock tower at the Redbank Valley History Center is underway.

Society treasurer Deb Huffman explained that donations made through the group’s Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) effort in 2021 have already been used to get the clock up and running, and for the new bell system in the tower.

Latest Videos

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos