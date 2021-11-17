CLARION – Pennies from Heaven (PFH), a local charity which helps working Clarion County families celebrate the Christmas season, is now accepting donations at a number of local Clarion businesses.
PFH provides families and single parents with blankets, socks, underwear, hats, gloves, books, coloring books, crayons, puzzles, toys, games and other Christmas gifts. Christmas wrapping paper is also provided so parents or caregivers can give children a real Christmas.
Clarion residents who need help with Christmas can pre-register now for the PFH gifts at Community Action, before Nov. 19. Call Community Action at (814) 226-4782 ext. 107. Pennies From Heaven will hold a drive-through for the distribution of gifts at Zion Church on Dec. 9.
PFH donation boxes are located at these Clarion area Locations: Clarion County Community Bank, Clarion YMCA, Dan Smith’s Candies, First United National Bank, Holiday Financial, Northwest Bank, S&T Bank, Clarion Forest Visiting Nurses and C-93 Radio.