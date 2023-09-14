NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Historical Society will present its 2023 Toys of the Past exhibit during the Peanut Butter Festival, Sept. 16 and 17, at the History Center, located at 301 Broad Street in New Bethlehem.
The History Center will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Some of the collections that will be shown will be 1950s Erector sets, vintage children dishes and bicycle, 1970s Barbie dolls with a Dream House and furniture, 1980s Strawberry Shortcake, Smurfs, Cabbage Patch doll and My Little Ponies.
Some of the older items on display will be from the 1940s, including trains, sleds and trucks; and a cloth doll from the late-1800s with a hand-made baby cradle.
The exhibit is free to the public; the society only asks for a donation upon entering. All proceeds benefit the Redbank Valley Historical Society.