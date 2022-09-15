NEW BETHLEHEM – Tractors have been a big part of the New Bethlehem Peanut Butter Festival for the past decade.
Art DeSantis, an area farmer, thought that a tractor show would be a great addition to the Peanut Butter Festival 10 years ago. He has been organizing and managing the tribute ever since.
“I wanted to do the tractor show to showcase agriculture in our area,” DeSantis said. “I’m a farmer myself and have a lot of respect for the farmers past and present. The tractor show draws farmers of all ages together with their shared love of the work and way of life.”
DeSantis says that there are usually 20 to 30 tractors on display each year along Water Street. Most of them are local, traveling less than 30 miles to participate.
The Peanut Butter Tractor Show will be held Sunday afternoon, Sept. 18, by the dam along Water Street in New Bethlehem.