Tractor
Buy Now

THE TRACTOR SHOW returns to the Peanut Butter Festival from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18.

NEW BETHLEHEM – Tractors have been a big part of the New Bethlehem Peanut Butter Festival for the past decade.

Art DeSantis, an area farmer, thought that a tractor show would be a great addition to the Peanut Butter Festival 10 years ago. He has been organizing and managing the tribute ever since.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos