CLARION – Seventy-two tractors lined Main Street in Clarion on Sunday for the annual Tractor Show on the final day of the Autumn Leaf Festival.
Sponsored by Central Electric Cooperative, the Tractor Show winners were:
• Best of Show: Dave Kahle of Leeper, 1927 Wallis 20/30 Certified
• Best Allis Chalmers: 1 –Bob Zacherl of Marble, 1967 Allis Chalmers D-G1; 2 –Jack Heffernan of Cochranton, 1939 Allis Chalmers I-B.
• Best John Deere: 1 –Vern Shaffer of Mayport, 1938 Model B John Deere; 2 –Ray and Bonnie Cupples of Clarion, 1958 John Deere 430W.
• Best Ford: 1 –Isaac Groft of Venus, 1945 Ford 2N; 2 –Bob Lauer of Clarion, 1945 Ford 2N.
• Best Case: 1 –Andrew Custer of Emlenton, 1949 Case SC.
• Best International: 1 –Kevin Harriger of Brookville, 1951 Farmall M; 2 –John Alsdorf of Cochranton, 1949 Farmall C.
• Best Oliver: 1 –Mary Hilliard of Sarver, 1950 Cletrac Crawler; 2 –Dale Hilliard of Sarver, 1947 Oliver 70 Row Crop.
• Best Minneapolis Moline: 1 –Larry Smeltzer of Kittanning, 1968 Minneapolis Moline 108.
• 1900-1939: 1 –Tom Allison of Clarion, 1938 John Deere G; 2 –Tyler Henery of Parker, 1935 Farmall F-20.
• 1940-1950: 1 –Dave and Jake DeFoor of Punxsutawney, 1941 John Deere H; 2 –Matt Musser of New Bethlehem, 1948 Farmall C.
• 1951-1959: 1 –Ed Rynd of Slippery Rock, 1957 John Deere 320; 2 –Kyle Smith of Shippenville, 1957 John Deere 420 C.
• 1960-1969: 1 –Bob Zacherl of Marble, 1967 Allis Chalmers D-14; 2 –Dan Smith of Clarion, 1961 Cub Cadet Original.
• 1970-1986: 1 –Rob Kuntz of Punxsutawney, 1973 Wheel House B-80; 2 –Richard Show of Pulaski, 1978 Bolens HT-20.
• Best Field Dress: 1 –John Frederick of Shippenville, 1965 Farmall 706.
• Best Pulling Tractor: 1 –Ira Alsdorf of Shippenville, 1943 Farmall H.
• Best Garden Tractor: 1 –Terry Miller of Sligo, 1972 International 766 Mini; 2 –Jason Krecota of Kittanning, 1971 Speed Ex S19.
• Best Hit and Miss: 1 –Russell Sheasley of Shelocta, 1915 Titan Jr. Engine Hit & Miss.
• Youth Best of Show: 1 –Rylan Alford of Clarion, Pedal Tractor.
• Best Display: 1 –Dan Benacquisto of Pittsburgh, Hit & Miss.
• Best Large Engine: 1 –Bob Mohney of Brookville, 1946 Case LAE Power.