PORTER TWP. – More than 500 people showed up at the Leatherwood Church’s 14th Annual Tractor Sunday this weekend.
The church, located along Olean Trail in Porter Township, partnered with Grace Community Church in Curllsville again this year to provide a day of worship, games, contests, food, live entertainment and, of course, tractors.
Doug Henry, Leatherwood Church’s minister and point man for the yearly event, was pleased with the turnout.
“We expected a good crowd, but this is even better than we hoped for,” he said. “Even last year, we had a good turnout, so this year is more of what we are used to.”
The 90-degree heat and abundant sunshine found families and individuals seeking out any patch of shade provided by a pavilion, tree or large tractor. One family crowded together beneath two or three trees to escape being scalded by the sun.
“This is a four-generation gathering,” explained matriarch Joan Hargenrater. “We come here just about every year. We could not miss it.”
While a free hotdog lunch was provided by Hollenbaugh’s Hometown Meat Market, located between Clarion and Strattanville, a number of food trucks did a brisk business throughout the afternoon. Even after the main events were over, people lined up at Burger Daddy’s, Distant Fire Company and other vendors for one last bite before heading home.
The day began with an outdoor worship service, followed by lunch, all-day entertainment on the stage near the picnic pavilions, the traditional and popular bounce house for the kids and a multi-class tractor show, along with an all-day car show by the Knight Cruisers from Rimersburg.
The event may be held on the Leatherwood Church grounds, but people from many communities and churches always show up to lend a hand on the day of the show and in the weeks preceding it.
Area businesses donate services or money to the yearly festival, providing everything from free lunches to public-use portable toilets. The funds raised by the Leatherwood Church are then given to a chosen charitable organization every year.