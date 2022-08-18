Fifteen years is a long time. In fact, 15 years ago, I had zero children (I have three now). I had never owned a tractor in my entire life (I have since owned two riding lawn mowers, if that counts). I had never been to a tractor show or tractor pull in my life.
Now, Tractor Sunday has become a part of my identity and the identity of Leatherwood Church. When people find out what church I am the pastor of, they will often remark, “Oh, you’re the pastor at the church with the tractor thing.” I guess that is who I have become.
Tractor Sunday started all those years ago to be an event that the whole family can attend and have fun. It was started to provide an event to bring the church and the community together. I think it has far exceeded every expectation in those areas. Even with a pandemic happening over the last two years, Tractor Sunday continued to bring people together as a way to merge farm, faith and family into one event. Last year’s event drew over 700 people and just under 100 tractor entries. We are looking to top those numbers as we come together for Tractor Sunday for the 15th time.
Here is what you can expect if you decide to join us Sunday, Aug. 28, at Leatherwood Church (889 Church Road, New Bethlehem) for the Tractor Sunday festivities this year:
• A great tractor show. Tractors of all kinds will be here as well as miscellaneous entries. We have five classes of tractors (show, working, lawn, miscellaneous and kids), and the top three entries in each class will win a trophy and a Tractor Supply gift card.
• All kinds of entertainment. You can expect the mechanical bull and other inflatable fun to be back this year (bounce house and hoppy horse derby). However, new this year will be the Dragonfly Circus Act from 9 to 11 a.m. who will perform a stilt walking, juggling and hula hoop act. There will also be live music throughout the day, including the Leatherwood Band, Damon Covert, Living Water Outreach Center Band, and more.
• Outdoor church service. This is the centerpiece of the entire day. Come hear a farm-related message from the Scriptures at 11 a.m. Bring some chairs for this service or take advantage of the seating in the pavilion and under the tent.
• Food, food and more food. Anyone who is here early can find the coffee and donuts tent, and we will be providing a free hot dog meal, made locally by Hollenbaugh Meats. There will also be food trucks here including Distant Area Volunteer Fire Department, Burger Daddy, Chow Hall, the Meadows, Kettle Corn and Ice-O.
• We will also have booths set up for Steve’s Bees and the Leatherwood Academy. Stop by the Academy booth for sweet tea, lemonade and information about our school.
• Prize giveaway. Thanks to local business and families, we have plenty of farm-related prizes you can sign-up to win. A big thank you goes out to Landpro Equipment, Hetrick’s Farm Supply, Tractor Supply, Veronesi Gunworks and more for their continued support of our event.
There is so much more that I could write, but I think at this point you would just be better off to come and see for yourself. Make plans to join us on Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to find out how farm, faith and family can truly come together for a day of fun.