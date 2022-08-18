Fifteen years is a long time. In fact, 15 years ago, I had zero children (I have three now). I had never owned a tractor in my entire life (I have since owned two riding lawn mowers, if that counts). I had never been to a tractor show or tractor pull in my life.

Now, Tractor Sunday has become a part of my identity and the identity of Leatherwood Church. When people find out what church I am the pastor of, they will often remark, “Oh, you’re the pastor at the church with the tractor thing.” I guess that is who I have become.

