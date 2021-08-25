[EDITOR’S NOTE: The following was written by Pastor Doug Henry of the Leatherwood Church in Porter Township.]
Tractor Sunday is for the family and like a family. Every year, for the last 13 years, we have gathered at Leatherwood Church to hold Tractor Sunday. Each year, it seems to grow bigger and better than the year before. Even last year, in the midst of a pandemic, people showed up with their families to be a part of the family that is Tractor Sunday.
Every year, I meet people in public that I have met at a past Tractor Sunday. We get to talk and share about our experiences at this event, and I believe it has become a wonderful way to bring the community together. Last year, we changed the date of the event, reduced some of the activities, took special precautions, and yet, our Tractor Sunday family grew. This is your invitation to come out and be a part of this gathering and this family.
This year, we are welcoming back Grace Community Church in Curllsville as a partner church at Tractor Sunday. They have become an invaluable part of the Tractor Sunday family by providing volunteers, tents, equipment, food and more to make sure this event goes on without a hitch. We also have many people from other churches and the community that share in this day with us. If you come and join us on Aug. 29 at Leatherwood Church from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., here is what you can expect:
• Music from Leatherwood Band, Kathryn Crawford, Shawn Hook, and the Living Water Christian Outreach Worship Band happening all throughout the day.
• An outdoor church service in which we worship God in His creation.
• A Tractor Show featuring five different classes of tractors (Show, Working, Lawn, Kids, and Misc.).
• Prize Giveaways.
• Entertainment provided by Jones Party Magic, including a mechanical bull and bouncy house.
• A Power Wheels track for the kids.
• Free lunch of hotdogs from Hollenbaugh’s Hometown Meat Market, baked beans and cookies.
• Food Trucks (Burger Daddy, Chow Hall, Distant Fire Company, The Meadows).
We hope to see you out this year whether this is your first time or your 14th time. You won’t want to miss out on the opportunity to be a part of our Tractor Sunday family!