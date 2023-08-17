Last year, even I could not believe what I was seeing. For the first time in the history of Tractor Sunday, we had 100 entries in our yearly Tractor Show, and we had 1,000 people in attendance for the event. This is a far cry from the 20 tractors and 150 people that showed up at our first Tractor Sunday event 16 years ago.
Tractor Sunday has always been about faith and farm and friends and family coming together. As we gather on Aug. 27 at Leatherwood Church (889 Church Road, New Bethlehem), you can expect activities and food and fellowship that the whole family will enjoy. This year’s event will feature:
• An awesome tractor show. Tractors of all kinds will be here as well as miscellaneous entries. We have five classes of tractors (show, working, lawn, miscellaneous and kids), and the top three entries in each class will win a trophy and a Tractor Supply gift card.
• All kinds of entertainment. Kids can play on the inflatable obstacle course, bounce house and axe throwing provided by Jones Party Magic. Dragonfly Balloons and Circus Act will be back to perform a stilt walking, juggling, balloon and hula hoop act. There will also be live music throughout the day including the Leatherwood Band, Jeff Swope, Billy Corbin, Raegan Wyant and more. Also, new this year will be a presentation by Charlie Wyant from Spurred to Victory Ministries who will be doing a program on horseback at 10 a.m.
• Outdoor church service. This is the centerpiece of the entire day. Come hear a farm-related message entitled “God Speaks to Farmers” from the Scriptures at 11 a.m. Bring some chairs for this service or take advantage of the seating in the pavilion and under the tent.
• Food and food trucks. There will be coffee and donuts beginning at 9 a.m., and we will be providing a free hot dog meal, made locally by Hollenbaugh Meats, at noon. There will also be food trucks here including Distant Area Volunteer Fire Department, Rub-N-Tug BBQ, the Meadows, Nulph’s Kettle Corn, Grounded Brewings Coffee and Baked Goods, and Ice-O.
• Bee-utiful Booths. There will be booths set up for Steve’s Bees, local artisans and the Leatherwood Academy. Stop by the Academy booth for sweet tea, lemonade and information about our school.
• Prize giveaways. Thanks to local businesses and families, we have plenty of farm-related prizes you can sign-up to win. A big thank you goes out to Landpro Equipment, Hetricks Farm Supply, Tractor Supply, Kevin Neal Auction Services, Veronesi Gunworks and more for their continued support of our event.
The best way to learn more about Tractor Sunday is to just come and experience Tractor Sunday. There is never a charge to attend, but we will be taking up an offering during the church service to benefit the church.
Make plans to join us on Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to find out how farm, faith, friends and family can truly come together for a day of fun.