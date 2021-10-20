BROOKVILLE – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing changes in traffic patterns at the Route 28/Route 322 intersection in Brookville Borough and Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County.
Beginning Oct. 18, traffic pattern changes were implemented at various locations throughout the construction zone as paving of the final wearing course are being completed. Motorists should remain alert for changes and expect delays. Traffic control signs and markings will be present.
The new traffic signal is currently operating in flash mode and will be in full operation on Oct. 26.
Contractor, Thomas Construction Inc. from Grove City, is completing the work for this $4,315,289 project.