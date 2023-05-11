EAST BRADY – A 26-year-old East Brady man was accused of driving under the influence of a controlled substance stemming from an incident on April 30 at 12:30 a.m. along Heidrick Street in East Brady Borough.
John Lewis Chandler III was charged with DUI, possessing a small amount of marijuana, careless and reckless driving, possessing with intent to use drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle with an expired registration, operating a vehicle without a back window, and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
According to court documents, Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department (SCCRPD) officers were on patrol in East Brady when they observed a 2005 Chevrolet SUV, operated by Chandler, traveling along River Street without a back window. It was also determined that Chandler had a suspended license.
During the traffic stop, Chandler allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol, and police said a strong odor of marijuana was detected.
Chandler reportedly indicated signs of impairment while completing standardized field sobriety tests, but refused a blood test.
As he was being arrested, police said a marijuana blunt was discovered in Chandler’s hoodie pocket.
It was also discovered that the registration on Chandler’s vehicle expired in June 2022, police said.
Charges were filed May 5.
by SCCRPD Officer Brian Selnekovic with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.