HAWTHORN – A 35-year-old Hawthorn man was accused of driving under the influence of alcohol following an incident on May 5 at 11:30 p.m. along Brookville Street in Hawthorn Borough.
In addition to two counts of DUI, Sean Pearce was charged with one count each of violating restrictions on alcohol, operating a vehicle with an expired registration, careless and reckless driving, and failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
According to court documents, Southern Clarion County Regional Police (SCCRP) officers were on patrol when they observed a northbound 2002 Honda sedan, driven by Pearce, swerving within its lane between New Bethlehem and Hawthorn. A traffic stop was conducted along Brookville Street in Hawthorn.
During the stop, police said nine cans of beer were observed in various places inside vehicle, including an open can in the cup holder which Pearce allegedly admitted was his.
Pearce reportedly also admitted to drinking before getting behind the wheel. He agreed to and showed signs of impairment while completing field sobriety testing, police said.
He was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to Clarion Hospital where test results indicated his blood alcohol content to be 0.224 percent.
Charges were filed June 13 by SCCRP Officer Brian Selnekovic with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.