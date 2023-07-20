LIMESTONE TWP. – A 30-year-old Clarion man is facing DUI and other charges following an incident on May 21 at approximately 1 a.m. along Route 66, south of Forest Drive, in Limestone Township.
In addition to two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and disregarding traffic lanes, Frederick Taylor Port was charged with one count each of careless and reckless driving.
According to court documents, state police were on patrol along Route 66 when they observed a northbound 2015 Ford F-150 XLT, operated by Port, cross over the fog line multiple times. A traffic stop was conducted.
During the stop, Port reportedly struggled to find his registration and insurance cards. A strong odor of alcohol was detected coming from the vehicle, and Port allegedly admitted to having a few drinks earlier in the evening.
Port reportedly was not able to conduct standardized field sobriety tests as instructed, indicating signs of impairment. He refused to take a portable breath test, police said.
He was taken into custody and transported to Clarion Hospital where test results showed his blood alcohol content to be 0.203 percent, reports state.
Charges were filed July 12 by Trooper John Dubovi with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.