LIMESTONE TWP. – A 60-year-old Fairmount City man was accused of drunk driving stemming from an incident on June 23 at approximately 2:38 a.m. along McGregor Road in Limestone Township.
Eric Walter Keller was charged with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, and one count each of disregarding traffic lanes and failing to use a seatbelt.
According to court documents, state police were on patrol along Route 66 when they observed a 2008 Toyota Camry, driven by Keller, crossing the center lines twice. It was initially believed that the vehicle’s registration had expired, but it was later determined that the wrong plate had been run, and the registration was valid. A traffic stop was conducted along McGregor Road.
During the stop, police said Keller showed signs of impairment, including glassy, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. A strong smell of alcohol was also detected from the vehicle.
Keller was transported to Clarion Hospital where test results showed a blood alcohol content of 0.177 percent.
Charges were filed July 31 by state police.