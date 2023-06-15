NEW BETHLEHEM – A 36-year-old New Bethlehem man was accused of driving under the influence of alcohol stemming from an incident on May 27 at 10:25 p.m. along Broad Street in New Bethlehem Borough.
Keith Alan Shumaker was charged with DUI, careless and reckless driving, operating a vehicle without a window, failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic and on the right side of the roadway, failing to have the required financial responsibility on a vehicle and failing to have a signed registration card.
According to reports, Southern Clarion County Regional Police were on patrol in New Bethlehem when they observed a 2011 Chevrolet sedan, driven by Shumaker, turn onto Route 28, near the Eagles Club, and cross the fog line. Officers said Shumaker “failed to maintain steady control of the vehicle,” crossing over the center lines and weaving.
After officers activated the emergency lights, Shumaker reportedly crossed into the oncoming lane twice — once at the intersection of Route 28 and Middle Run Road and a second time along Middle Run Road.
During the traffic stop, Shumaker allegedly admitted to having a few drinks.
He had slow, slurred speech and smelled of alcohol, police said. He was also not able to show an insurance card, and his registration card was not signed.
Shumaker reportedly refused to complete field sobriety testing, as well as a blood draw for forensic analysis.
Charges were filed June 7 by SCCRP Officer Brian Selnekovic.