NEW BETHLEHEM – An 18-year-old Hawthorn man is facing drunk driving and other charges stemming from an incident on Jan. 5 at 9:42 p.m. at the intersection of Penn and Lincoln streets in New Bethlehem Borough.
In addition to two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, Ethan Andrew Young was charged with one count each of operating a side-by-side on a roadway and failing to operate a vehicle in a safe manner — under the influence of alcohol.
According to court documents, officers of the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department (SCCRPD) were on patrol in New Bethlehem when they observed Young operating an unregistered 2019 Polaris RZR 1000 along Wood Street. A traffic stop was conducted.
Police said Young smelled of alcohol and had glassy, bloodshot eyes. His movements and reactions were also slow.
Young allegedly denied that he had been drinking. He reportedly agreed to field sobriety tests, but said he would not submit to a preliminary breath test.
Young indicated signs of impairment while completing the tests, reports state. He then agreed to the breath test, which he also failed with a reading for alcohol higher than permitted by law.
He was taken into custody and transported to Clarion Hospital where blood test results showed his blood alcohol content to be 0.192 percent.
Charges were filed Feb. 2 by SCCRP Chief Robert Malnofsky with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.