New Bethlehem, PA (16242)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening, then remaining overcast and windy overnight. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.