TOBY TWP. – A 20-year-old Rimersburg man was accused of impaired driving following a traffic stop on July 2 at 2:46 p.m. along Route 68, just north of Mim Royd Lane, in Toby Township.
Ashton Allen Bowser was charged with two counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
While on stationary patrol along Route 68, state police said they observed a 2002 Hyundai Elantra, driven by Bowser, traveling 57 mph in a 40 mph zone. A traffic stop was conducted.
During the stop, a strong odor of burnt marijuana was reportedly detected coming from the vehicle.
Bowser allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana and agreed to complete field sobriety testing. He was then transported to Clarion Hospital for a blood test.
Test results later indicated that Bowser was under the influence of THC at the time of the stop, according to reports.
Charges were filed Dec. 21 by Trooper Ryan Wilson with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.