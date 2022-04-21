NEW BETHLEHEM – The 15th Annual Trail and Community Clean-Up will be held in the New Bethlehem area on Saturday, April 23 as part of the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful program.
Hosted by Redbank Renaissance and the Redbank Valley Trail Association, the event will get underway at the New Bethlehem Town Center at 417 Arch Street as participants gather at 9 a.m. to work until noon.
Participants will spread out to work on various projects in the community and along the trail.
While limited supplies will be available, participants are asked to bring brooms for sidewalk sweeping, shovels, clippers or rakes.
Organizers are also looking for adults willing to pick up litter along Route 66 for about a mile out of New Bethlehem, as well as along Red Bank Creek and along Route 28 near the high school and in the business district.
Trail work will involve cleaning out ditches and cutting back brush.
For more information, volunteers can call (814) 275-1718. The same number can be used for local businesses, nonprofits and churches in need of help with projects.