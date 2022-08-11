COOKSBURG – Fourteen hikers will take to the North Country Trail in Cook Forest this Saturday, Aug. 13, to raise funds through their participation in the Make-A-Wish Foundation’s Trailblaze Challenge.
Though the 23.4-mile hike is a one-day event, the challenge actually kicked off this past winter.
“Early in the year, probably sometime around February or March, we recruited and onboarded them [hikers] into our program,” explained Jake Seavy, development coordinator for Make-A-Wish’s Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia Chapter, headquartered in Pittsburgh. “They train throughout the spring and summer for the hike.
“Along with the training, they do a fundraising portion. There is a minimum fundraising requirement [$2,500]. They have from February or March until maybe two weeks after [the hike] to conclude their fundraising and hit their goal.”
Though the Trailblaze Challenge began in North Carolina during 2013, the Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia chapter staged its first such event last summer. Fourteen hikers participated, raising $40,932.
According to Dana Antkowiak, Make-A-Wish’s senior manager of marketing and communications for the Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia Chapter, holding the Trailblaze Challenge in Cook Forest, as has been done both years of the event, was a “no brainer.”
“It’s so beautiful there, the hiking trails are beautiful. We’re so fortunate to live where we live,” she contributed.
An advantage of being selected to host the Trailblaze Challenge is that Make-A-Wish tries to keep the funds generated in local communities.
“We really try to keep funds in those counties where the funds are raised or the event is taking place. We’ll be in Clarion and Jefferson counties, so that’s where we try and keep the funds,” noted Seavy. “Some of the time we might not be able to assign the funds there because there’s not enough Make-A-Wish kids in the area. In that case we try to keep the funds as close as possible.”
Most of this year’s hikers are from the Pittsburgh-area and points south, as well as eastern Ohio. More locally, there are hikers from Butler (Prospect, Evans City) and Elk (St. Marys) counties.
Latest Videos
Among those registered for Saturday’s trek is last year’s leading fundraiser, Shelly Sargent of Washington, Pa. In 2021, Sargent’s fundraising efforts resulted in a donation of $10,050 to Make-A-Wish.
“I thoroughly enjoy hiking and doing something to help others,” relayed Sargent, who had never previously hiked Cook Forest’s trails. “It was wonderful. It was kind of laid back, it wasn’t a rushed hike. Everybody hiked in their own time. We knew everybody was going to finish. There were times where you hiked as a group and times where you were by yourself. The camaraderie was awesome.”
Describing the hike in greater detail, Seavy said, “We’re up real early Saturday and we drop the hikers off at the trailhead at about 5:30 a.m., 5:45 a.m. Then they’re off. Throughout the hike we have three different aid stations where they can refill their water, get snacks, have access to boots, change clothes. The middle one [aid station] is more centralized, so we do lunch there.
“It’s not a race, its more of an endurance event. We actually have it mapped out to be somewhere between eight and 10 hours, depending on the pace. Most hiker’s pace is 20-25 minutes per mile. Once you get past 30 minutes per mile, you’re looking at about 12 hours. We’re hoping we can finish sometime below that [12 hours].”
Assisting throughout the trek will be volunteers serving as hike leaders, trail sweepers (individuals who clear the trail in advance), and first aid certified support personnel.
PennWest Clarion faculty member Amy Shannonhouse and boyfriend Shawn Zerfoss, who is the sheriff of Clarion County, will spend their time Saturday morning as hike leaders; acting as guides for the first 10-12 miles of the trail.
“We’re really excited about it, we love that part of the [North Country] trail and we love the cause. Our responsibility is to set the pace with the quicker hikers and to make sure all participants have a safe journey,” elaborated Shannonhouse.
“We’re going to make sure the hikers know the correct path, know the trail signs and how to follow them. Since Shawn [Zerfoss] and I know that part of the trail, we can help make sure they stay on it, don’t make any wrong turns, and help them anticipate the terrain. We’re both also first aid certified and we’ll have kits, so we can assist if someone has a fall or other problem.”
Antkowiak summed up the importance of the Trailblaze Challenge and the cause it helps support, saying, “The mission of Make-A-Wish is to create life changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. When a child is determined to be eligible for a wish we go to work to make it happen. These funds are critical to helping keep our mission alive, because there is always a need.”