NEW BETHLEHEM – A fundraising challenge benefitting the Redbank Valley Trails Association is going on now, with the goal of raising $5,000 in donations that will be matched by a trail donor.
Redbank Valley Trails is a 51-mile non-motorized recreational trail managed, improved and maintained by the all-volunteer nonprofit Redbank Valley Trails Association. RVTA relies on donations to make minor improvements and keep the trail in good shape; and grants, when they can be obtained, to make major improvements. RVTA welcomes donations throughout the year, but relies on the Redbank Valley Day of Giving in May and its annual December Challenge to raise the funds that are needed.
This year’s December Challenge runs through Dec. 31 with a goal of raising at least $5,000. Trail officials said a “generous donor” has offered to match the first $5,000 in donations. Donations, shelter, bridge and picnic table memorials, and trail memberships all count toward the match. Trail memberships renew in January and can also be given as gifts.
Two big improvements have recently been completed on the trail. A bridge was installed on Nov. 3, 2020, at Mile 19 to replace the 1872 stone arch that was destroyed by the July 19, 2019 flash flood. To avoid a similar disaster, stream remediation was just completed in October 2021 at the Lawsonham Arch. The stream had moved in the last 149 years to erode behind the eastern wing wall, creating the potential for loss of the tall keyhole arch, which lies at the junction of Mile 6 of the main trail and the start of the Sligo Spur.
Donations help the RVTA’s volunteers replace deteriorating deck boards, fix damage from tree and rock falls, install and improve gates to keep the trail safe from vehicles, manage vegetation, replace drainage pipes and culverts to avoid washouts and pay for fuel and equipment to do all the work. Donations also fund port-o-johns, parking areas, signage and crushed limestone resurfacing improvements. RVTA hopes to refresh more of the crushed limestone surfacing and add more historic markers and directional signage along the trail in the coming year.
Donations to maintain the trail also help residents, schools, businesses and other organizations by providing a safe place for recreation, exercise and events. The trail is available to many other nonprofits for their fundraising efforts by filing an application found on the website. Local businesses benefit from tourism dollars, new business opportunities and purchases for fuel, materials and equipment. Businesses interested in advertising on the 2022-2023 trail map should call (724) 664-4754 or email info@redbankvalleytrails.org.
Donations can be made online through PayPal at www.redbankvalleytrails.org/donations or mailed to RVTA at 419 Arch Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242. Donations are also accepted and trails shirts, guide books and water bottles can be purchased at 419 Arch Street at the Gallery at New Bethlehem Town Center on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit RVTA on Facebook, the website or call (814) 275-1718.