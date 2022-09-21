Broad Street
Buy Now
By JOSH WALZAK L-V Editor

NEW BETHLEHEM – With plans moving forward for the University Korner development along New Bethlehem’s Broad Street, borough officials on Tuesday night were asked to consider eliminating six parking spaces in the area so that a turning lane can be added to that section of the main street.

At their regular meeting on Sept. 20, New Bethlehem Borough Council was asked to give approval or not to a PennDOT plan that would feature the creation of a turning lane in the middle of Broad Street, from Liberty Street to around Maple Street.

Latest Videos

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos