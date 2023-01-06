HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PA Turnpike) reminds drivers that a toll increase approved last year took effect across the highway system on Jan. 8.
The Commission approved a 5% increase for E-ZPass and Toll By Plate customers on Aug. 2, 2022. E-ZPass drivers will continue to get the lowest rates, saving nearly 60% versus Toll By Plate. To check toll rates for travel on the PA Turnpike, visit https://www.paturnpike.com/toll-calculator.
The PA Turnpike also reminds drivers that Act 112 — a measure signed into law on Nov. 3, 2022 — is now in effect. It enables the PA Turnpike to work with PA Department of Transportation (PennDOT) to suspend motor-vehicle registrations of owners with four or more overdue Toll By Plate invoices or $250 or more in unpaid tolls or outstanding toll invoices. Before Act 112, registration suspensions required a higher threshold of six past-due toll invoices or $500 or more in unpaid tolls.
“This law strengthens our efforts to hold violators accountable for failure to pay,” said PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “By far, most travelers do the right thing and pay their fair share. If you’re someone who believes there are no consequences for toll theft, we want you to know that you’re mistaken.”
If convicted, penalties for operating a vehicle with a suspended registration could include:
- a mandatory, three-month driver’s license suspension;
- fines of up to $500 plus court costs;
- auto-insurance policy cancellations and higher premiums; and
- a record of the violation on the owner’s driver history.
“Vehicle owners who think they may be at risk of having their vehicle registration suspended should take immediate action to avoid these costly consequences,” Compton said. “Contact us today to make good on any unpaid tolls before you can no longer legally operate your vehicle.”
To settle unpaid PA Turnpike tolls, call 1-877-736-6727. When prompted, say “Customer Service,” then select option 3 for Toll By Plate. Vehicle owners can use the Unpaid Invoice Lookup to check for any unpaid PA Turnpike tolls associated with their license plates. If an owner’s registration is suspended, that owner will be responsible for payment of all outstanding tolls and fees and must pay a restoration fee to PennDOT. To learn more, visit www.paturnpike.com/payyourtolls.
Prior to initiating a registration suspension, the PA Turnpike mails multiple notices. Invoices that are unresolved after 60 days are sent to a collection agency with fees added. Collection agencies pursue payment using various methods including letters, phone calls, text messages, and e-mails.
In addition, the PA Turnpike uses other measures to obtain payment, including:
- working with local district attorneys to file criminal charges against egregious scofflaws;-
- filing civil charges against those with unpaid tolls as well as civil and criminal lawsuits against commercial carriers; and
- engaging neighboring toll agencies on reciprocity agreements to provide mutual authority to pursue scofflaws in other states.
To encourage prompt payment, the PA Turnpike has made it easier to pay. The Toll By Plate invoice now includes a QR code that customers scan to pay directly from their devices. Additionally, the Turnpike partnered with a cash-payment network enabling customers to use cash to pay invoices and replenish E-ZPass accounts at 70,000 drug, convenience, and discount stores nationwide. To pay in cash, customers select the “pay” option when accessing their account online or via the PA TOLL PAY app. Customers must generate a pay slip — which includes a $1.50 service fee — to present to the chosen retailer.
2023 Toll Rates
As a result of the upcoming increase, the most-common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase from $1.70 to $1.80 for E-ZPass customers and from $4.10 to $4.40 for Toll By Plate customers.
The 5% toll increase is needed to meet the PA Turnpike’s funding and capital-improvement obligations. While the Turnpike regularly outpaces national roadway standards for safety, quality and rideability, the Commission does not receive tax appropriations to operate and maintain its roadway.
For the past 15 years, under Act 44 of 2007, the PA Turnpike has been legislatively mandated to transfer more than $7.9 billion to PennDOT for highway and transit needs. While the funding obligation decreased from $450 million to $50 million per year in 2022, the PA Turnpike will be paying down the debt to finance the Act 44 mandate for years to come. The Commission’s funding plan calls for toll increases of 5% through 2025 based on current projections. Ultimately, the goal is to hold annual increases to 3% beginning in 2028.
Additionally, toll revenues fund the 24/7 operation of the toll road along with system improvements including construction of new interchanges and reconstruction and widening projects to rebuild and expand the roadway from four to six lanes.
“We recognize our customers pay a premium to travel our roadway,” Compton said. “We are committed to maintain and enhance our 82-year-old system to provide a smooth, safe customer experience during every season of the year and hour of the day.”
Compton added that PA Turnpike per-mile toll rates remain in line with rates on toll facilities across the country (see chart).
“It’s worth noting that, despite annual increases, the PA Turnpike’s per-mile toll rate is still below the national average for passenger vehicles and most commercial vehicles,” he said. “In addition, other U.S. tolling agencies have adopted our practice of annual rate increases to meet rising financial obligations.”