NEW BETHLEHEM – Two Kittanning residents are facing several counts of drug-related charges stemming from multiple incidents that took place between April 16 and June 3 along Broad Street in New Bethlehem.
Jessi Lee Yarger, 44, was charged with seven counts each of manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, and intentional possession of a controlled substance; and one count each of criminal use of a communication facility and possessing drug paraphernalia.
Melissa Charlene Yearick, 45, was charged with four counts each of manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, and intentional possession of a controlled substance.
On April 16, using an undercover task force officer (UC), members of the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office and the Clarion Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET) reportedly set up a transaction to purchase one ounce of crystal methamphetamine for $1,000 from Yarger in the parking lot of the Eagles club.
According to court documents, Yarger was already on scene in a Ford Edge registered to Yearick. The transaction was completed and Yarger and the UC exchanged phone numbers.
Through text messages at a later time, a similar purchase was arranged to take place on April 21. The pair agreed to meet behind Diddy’s Bar, police said.
At approximately 9:30 p.m., the UC observed the same vehicle in the parking lot, with Yearick driving and Yarger in the passenger’s seat, reports state. The UC got into the back seat and Yearick drove the vehicle to A-Plus Mini Mart where the transaction took place.
During the purchase, the UC reportedly noticed that the bag containing suspected crystal meth was “light” and did not contain one ounce of the drug as agreed upon.
Yearick retrieved a scale from the center console of the vehicle and weighed the baggie, which only weighed 17 grams, police said.
The threesome returned to the bar parking lot where Yearick allegedly combined another baggie of suspected crystal meth with the original baggie, bringing the weight to 29 grams.
A third controlled purchase was reportedly conducted on April 27 in the back parking lot of the Eagles. The transaction took place in Yearick’s vehicle at approximately 3 p.m.
The UC alleged that Yearick had provided the baggie of meth, while Yarger took the cash payment of $1,073.
Through texts with Yarger, police said, the UC was able to organize a fourth transaction on June 2 to purchase two ounces of crystal meth for $2,000. Yarger told the UC to meet him in the parking lot of Diddy’s Bar.
At approximately 6:45 p.m., Yarger was reportedly observed on scene in his 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier. The UC approached the vehicle and the transaction was completed at approximately 7 p.m.
Following the purchase, reports state, Yarger went into the bar, where both he and his vehicle were observed on security footage.
A while later, Yarger was allegedly observed leaving the bar and conducting an exchange with three other men. He got in his vehicle at approximately 10:30 p.m. and left the parking lot.
According to police, no lighting was observed on the vehicle, and it was discovered that Yarger’s license was DUI-suspended. A traffic stop was conducted, and Yarger was arrested for DUI.
A ceramic smoking pipe containing residue was reportedly observed in plain view on the driver’s seat of Yarger’s vehicle.
The vehicle was seized and towed to the Clarion Borough Police Department. During a search, the following items were allegedly discovered in a nylon bag inside the center console: a plastic baggie containing approximately 1.2 ounces of suspected crystal meth, two additional small baggies of crystal meth, a digital scale and a box of vape pens. Police said the drugs purchased from Yarger and Yearick tested positive for methamphetamine.
Charges were filed Aug. 18 by Attorney General’s Office narcotics agent Stephanie McElhaney and Clarion County Chief Detective William Peck with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.