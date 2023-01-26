NEW BETHLEHEM – Two recent power outages that hit the same sections of New Bethlehem and the surrounding Redbank Valley area were unrelated, according to a spokesperson for West Penn Power.
Todd Meyers, the company spokesperson, said last week that the first outage, which occurred on Friday, Jan. 13, was the more serious of the two outages that occurred in less than a week.
With both outages impacting 671 customers in the area, including a section of New Bethlehem’s business district, Meyers said the first incident occurred when an insulator which holds the electric wire away from the pole failed, allowing the wire to contact the wooden pole and damaging the top of the pole.
“Insulators are often made of ceramic, and can over the years develop tiny cracks with freeze and thaw cycles, sort of like potholes in roads,” Meyers explained. “Eventually, the insulator can crack and fail. We do periodically inspect insulators, but often the cracks are not visible.”
Meyers said that the pole damaged on Jan. 13 was located off-road on the northern side of South Bethlehem.
“The burned pole needed to be completely replaced, but we were able to serve most of the customers from a different line while crews worked so they were not out of power the entire time,” he said.
A few days later on Thursday, Jan. 19, the same 671 customers were again without power, which was interrupted at about 11:15 a.m. when the top of a tree snapped and fell along Creek Road right outside the southern end of South Bethlehem.
“On the way to the ground, the tree brushed our wires but fortunately did not damage them,” Meyers said. “The contact was enough to create an electrical fault that caused a breaker to open in our nearby New Bethlehem substation. Like circuit breakers in a home, substation breakers are protective devices designed to protect costly and hard-to-replace components such as transformers from damage caused by trouble on the lines. In this case, we were able to have substation electricians reset the breaker and restore all customers by about 12:01 p.m. once we discovered the problem.”
Meyers said that while the incidents affected the same 671 customers just days apart, the causes of the two outages were completely unrelated.