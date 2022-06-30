RIMERSBURG – Two people are facing charges stemming from an incident on June 7 at approximately 2:30 p.m. in Rimersburg Borough.
Jeffery Scott McClelland, 40, of Oil City, was charged with criminal trespassing and harassment.
Leighla Nicole Beals, 35, of Rimersburg, was charged with harassment.
According to court documents, the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department (SCCRP) was dispatched to a home along Cherry Run Street for a report of a disturbance. It was alleged that two individuals, later identified as McClelland and Beals, had entered the home without permission and assaulted a 16-year-old boy.
Beals reportedly climbed through an unlocked back window to gain access to the house. Once inside, she was confronted by the teenager who told Beals to leave as she was not allowed to be there.
Beals allegedly shoved and struck the boy. She also threatened him with a crowbar, police said.
Following the assault, reports state, Beals opened the door for McClelland and he also entered the home. The teenager told McClelland to leave three times, but McClelland refused.
McClelland then allegedly pushed and hit the boy in the face and upper body, causing minor injuries.
Beals and McClelland reportedly fled the scene after they realized police were called.
Charges against Beals were filed June 16 and against McClelland on June 22.