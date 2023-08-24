REDBANK TWP. – Two area men are facing charges stemming from an incident on Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. along Neiswonger Lane in Redbank Township (Clarion County).
Robert Edward Young, 76, of Fairmount City, and Arthur Eshbaugh, 82, of Shippenville, were both charged with harassment. Young was also charged with defiant trespassing, and Eshbaugh was charged with criminal trespassing.
According to reports, Young repeatedly called Diane Lynn Niccolai, 56, of Fairmount City, regarding a property that had already been discussed through lawyers. Young showed up at the property and confronted Niccolai after being told not to contact her, causing alarm and serious annoyance.
Eshbaugh also reportedly showed up at the property and got out of his vehicle for no legitimate purpose, also causing alarm and annoyance.
In addition, Young and Eshbaugh allegedly trespassed on the property when notice against trespass was placed on the property and given to Young through a telephone call and email from a lawyer.
All charges were filed Aug. 17 by state police Trooper Stephanie Lindenmuth with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.