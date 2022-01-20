HARRISBURG – Five Armstrong County residents died in the past week from COVID-19, while Clarion County’s death toll rose by two in the same time span.
According to information provided by the state Department of Health, the two deaths in Clarion County raised the county’s pandemic total to 182, while the number of COVID-19 cases in the county increased from 6,935 to 7,309 in the past seven days.
In Armstrong County, 290 residents have died so far during the pandemic. Coronavirus cases in the county also rose from 12,865 to 13,691 in the past week.
Five additional virus-related deaths were reported over the last seven days in Jefferson County, adding to the county’s death toll which now stands at 195. The number of cases in the county increased from 7,258 to 7,669.
Butler County’s numbers continued to surge in the last week, as deaths there increased from 635 to 643, and the number of cases jumped from 36,700 to 39,446.
Venango County reported four virus-related deaths in the past week, raising the county’s total to 211 fatalities. The county’s caseload also increased from 9,460 to 9,998.
And in Forest County, the number of deaths held steady at 33, as cases there rose from 1,919 to 1,991.
As of Monday, Butler Memorial Hospital reported having 56 patients with COVID-19, with six in the intensive care unit.
Clarion Hospital reported nine patients with COVID-19, with one in intensive care.
As of Tuesday, the number of fully vaccinated people in each local county stood at:
• Clarion County — 43.9 percent (6.1 percent partially vaccinated).
• Venango County — 46.6 percent (7.7 percent partially vaccinated).
• Jefferson County — 48.6 percent (5.4 percent partially vaccinated).
• Armstrong County — 60.2 percent (7.0 percent partially vaccinated).
• Butler County — 63.1 percent (8.4 percent partially vaccinated).
• Forest County — 70.5 percent (6.8 percent partially vaccinated).
Statewide, 60.4 percent of residents were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, with 10.5 percent partially vaccinated.
The Department of Health’s monthly update on COVID-19 post-vaccination cases, commonly known as “breakthrough,” includes data from Jan. 1, 2021 to Jan. 4, 2022, which shows the overwhelming majority of cases, hospitalizations and deaths were among unvaccinated, or not fully vaccinated, people:
• 78 percent of reported COVID-19 cases were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people.
• 85 percent of reported hospitalizations with COVID-19 as the primary diagnosis/cause of admission were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people.
• 84 percent of COVID-19-related deaths were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people.
According to the CDC, as of Monday, Jan. 17, 74.9 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
In the past week, 275,919 vaccine doses were administered in the state, with 138,331 booster doses and 25,630 pediatric doses.
Here is a statewide summary of COVID-19 trends from Monday, Jan. 10 through Sunday, Jan. 16:
• The daily average number of cases was 25,417.
• The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 17 was 3.8 percent higher than on Jan. 10. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state rose to 14.7 percent and 13.7 percent, respectively.
• Approximately 31.8 percent of all staffed adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients.
• 32.4 percent of all ventilators statewide are in use.
Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider to schedule a vaccine appointment.