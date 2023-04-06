BOGGS TWP. – State police said a Kittanning man shot and killed his wife and then turned the gun on himself at a home in Boggs Township on Tuesday, April 4.
During a domestic altercation a little before 6 p.m. at their Elkin Road home, according to reports, Trenton Johns pulled a gun out of his pants and shot and killed his wife, a 28-year-old Kittanning woman, from behind as she was leaving.
Johns then reportedly shot and killed himself.
State police are still investigating the incident. No further information was available as of press time.