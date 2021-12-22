MADISON TWP. – Two area residents are facing charges stemming from an incident that took place between Oct. 1, 2020 and April 19, 2021 in Madison Township (Clarion County).
A 41-year-old Clarion man was charged with 10 counts each of aggravated indecent assault of a child less than 13 years old, aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old and corruption of minors; 15 counts of endangering the welfare of children; and one count of indecent exposure.
In addition, a 42-year-old New Bethlehem woman was charged with 15 counts of endangering the welfare of children.
According to court documents, the male suspect was accused of sexually abusing a then-6-year-old girl multiple times at a Madison Township home. An investigation was initiated after the girl reported the abuse to a teacher.
During an interview, a 16-year-old boy told police that the young girl had opened up to him about the abuse. He reportedly said that he planned to take the information to his pastor, but the female suspect told him not to report anything because she was scared.
Due to the nature of the information disclosed, police said the victim was taken into protective custody with the assistance of Children and Youth Services (CYS) and a forensic interview was set. In the interview, the victim again disclosed allegations of abuse and stated she told her mother what had happened.
On May 11, state police and CYS visited the defendants’ home to check on the living conditions of the five juveniles reportedly living there. Several “notable safety and sanitary concerns” were allegedly discovered in and out of the home, making it necessary to take protective custody of all the minors.
Police said conditions inside the home made it “unsuitable for children.” Clutter was reportedly observed near open flame gas heaters, exposed electrical wiring was observed, large amounts of soot deposits coated the interior walls and ceiling, and spoiled food was discovered in the kitchen.
The female suspect said that she and her family had been living in the house since 2004. She allegedly explained that the home was in its current condition because they were renovating.
She was unable to provide any evidence of recent renovations, police said.
She also reportedly told police that there were no smoke detectors in the house, and the soot has covered the inside of the house for the last few years due to the ventless gas heaters. She also said that she noticed the moldy food in the kitchen, but didn’t get rid of it.
All charges were filed Dec. 6 by state police Trooper Joshua Bauer with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.