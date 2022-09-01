REDBANK TWP. – Two people are facing drug-related charges after they were accused of conspiring to deliver fentanyl on May 18 at approximately 4 p.m. along Penn Street in Fairmount City, Redbank Township (Clarion County).
Eric Randal Traister, 35, of Edinboro, was charged with two counts of possessing a controlled or counterfeit substance, and one count each of conspiring to deliver a controlled substance, using or possessing with intent to use drug paraphernalia, and criminal use of a communication facility.
Tori A. Kessler, 35, of York, was charged with one count each of conspiring to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility.
According to court documents, Clarion County Detective Roger Wright was contacted by Clarion County Probation on May 20 after a client, Lindseylee Brocious, was found to be in possession of fentanyl at her Fairmount City home.
Probation officers reportedly told Wright that evidence on Brocious’s phone showed that she obtained the drugs from Traister on May 18.
Wright applied for and was granted a search warrant for Brocious’s phone on May 27.
While searching Brocious’s phone, reports state, it was determined that Brocious facilitated the fentanyl purchase from Traister through Kessler using Facebook Messenger. Brocious allegedly sent $80 for the drugs to Kessler through Cash App on May 18.
Multiple messages and phone calls were also reportedly discovered between Traister and Brocious, telling Brocious to “come outside” and that she left her purse in his vehicle.
During an interview on June 1, Brocious allegedly admitted that the fentanyl belonged to her and that she purchased it because she was having problems with her leg and couldn’t get pain medication.
When faced with evidence from her phone that showed she corresponded with Kessler to purchase fentanyl, Brocious reportedly responded, “...you’re right, that did happen.”
Charges against Traister and Kessler were filed Aug. 26 by Wright with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.