REDBANK TWP. – Two people are facing drug-related charges after they were accused of conspiring to deliver fentanyl on May 18 at approximately 4 p.m. along Penn Street in Fairmount City, Redbank Township (Clarion County).

Eric Randal Traister, 35, of Edinboro, was charged with two counts of possessing a controlled or counterfeit substance, and one count each of conspiring to deliver a controlled substance, using or possessing with intent to use drug paraphernalia, and criminal use of a communication facility.

