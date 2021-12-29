NORTH BUFFALO TWP. – Two Pittsburgh residents were killed in a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 27 along Route 28, near mile marker 36, in North Buffalo Township.
Michael Gargett, 44, and Mara Reilly, 46, reportedly died of blunt force trauma after their vehicle collided with a commercial box truck.
According to Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers, Gargett and Reilly were traveling north along Route 28, approximately one mile from the Kittanning Exit, around 8:30 a.m. when they lost control of their 2008 Pontiac G6. Gargett and Reilly swerved to miss another car on the shoulder, and rear-ended an International Commercial box truck that was also stopped on the shoulder.
Although they were wearing seatbelts, Gargett and Reilly reportedly suffered fatal injuries to the head and abdomen and were pronounced dead at the scene by Myers.
An autopsy on Gargett was scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 28. Toxicology results will not be available for several weeks.
Weather conditions and speed are considered to be factors in the crash, Myers said.
The coroner’s office was assisted at the scene by Kittanning State Police, West Kittanning, East Franklin and Saxonburg fire departments.