REDBANK TWP. – Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Sept. 17 at the intersection of Route 28 and Shannondale Road in Redbank Township (Clarion County).
Douglas Craig, 36, of New Bethlehem, and Sarah Stewart, 34, of Strattanville, reportedly died of blunt force trauma after the vehicle they were in collided with another vehicle.
According to reports, the crash occurred at approximately 9 p.m. as both vehicles were traveling north along Route 28. The vehicle driven by Craig was attempting to make a left turn onto Shannondale Road when it was struck by another vehicle that was attempting to pass a third vehicle. Craig and Stewart were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.